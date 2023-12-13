Red Bean Paste Is The Ingredient You Need To Totally Elevate French Toast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

French toast is a well-loved breakfast dish, and it just takes one look at the ingredients to see why. Delicious bread soaked in a custardy mixture of milk and egg, and seasoned with a bit of vanilla or cinnamon. Add some maple syrup on top and you've got a delicious morning treat. Believe it or not, you can make this dish even more delicious by bringing in a popular Asian ingredient, red bean paste.

This paste, found in both Chinese and Japanese cuisine, works great as a filling for a stuffed version of French toast. In many ways this recipe draws inspiration from a Japanese dish called "ogura toast," which combines red bean paste and margarine spread across a piece of toasted bread. It reportedly got its start at a coffee shop in the Japanese city of Nagoya. This dish has grown in popularity, so much so that you'll find countless online videos of people making and enjoying red bean toast and ogura toast.