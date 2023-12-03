Why Do People Eat Oyster Stew On New Year's?

If you confide in a close relative or friend that you're hoping that the new year energizes your sex life or brings you a little bundle of joy you've desperately been wanting, don't be surprised if that family member or confidant serves you some oyster stew at your New Year's gathering. Serving this warm, delicious, and nutritious dish on New Year's is a long-held tradition worldwide that is said to boost libido and fertility.

This holiday ritual actually began with the first Irish immigrants who came to the U.S. in droves in the mid-19th century. With their arrival, they continued to preserve their Catholic dietary custom of refraining from eating meat around Christmas. As a dining alternative during the holiday season, they turned to oyster stew. This holiday staple evolved into a symbolic New Year's ritual to increase sex drive and reproduction as the Irish custom spread to other cultures and became a New Year's good luck tradition around the world.