Your Casserole Could Probably Benefit From Some Sour Cream

There are hundreds of ways to make a casserole. You can make it with or without meat, but if you want a protein ingredient that won't heavily impact the other flavors, try using shredded chicken or turkey. The mild flavor of each means that it will pair with almost any other ingredients.

In addition to the creamy elements, you might want to bring in some crunch. The varying texture is needed, especially if the dish consists of mostly soft ingredients, like creamed soup and noodles. Green bean casserole, for example, is often topped with fried onions. For a salty topping, try crumbled bacon, and for a well-seasoned crunch, add some Italian-style panko. Topping the casserole with a little cheese before baking it is also a good idea; the cheese will get crispy while exposed to the heat. Plus, since sour cream has a pretty mild tang, it will still pair well with all of these ingredients.

Casseroles typically contain dairy ingredients, meaning they won't last forever in the refrigerator. Consume the casserole within about four days for the best flavor. Most casseroles freeze well, too: Simply remove it from the casserole dish and place it in a freezer-safe container — it will keep for up to six months.