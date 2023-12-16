Ensure Your Party Guests Have Fresh Food By Staggering Your Servings

Given that Thanksgiving has already passed and we're in the throes of our Christmas preparations, the odds that you have been or will be called upon to host a dinner party are likely at an annual apex. If you are chosen as the party host, you'll want to ensure that you put together a perfectly balanced dinner party. Crafting such a successful meal is no easy feat, as it involves considering the flavor contrasts of each food you intend to serve and how the colors of different dishes will work with one another from a purely aesthetic perspective, not to mention corralling a collection of party guests.

Choosing a theme to run through every element of your gathering is what Bobby Flay swears by for a foolproof dinner party. Still, unless you're a veteran host, it's advisable for you to focus more on the food you're going to serve and how. It's a good idea to stagger your servings throughout the party, ensuring both the satisfaction of your guests and the optimization of the flavors of your carefully prepared food.