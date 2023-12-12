The Reason You Won't Find A Single Dunkin' In Iceland

Dunkin' missed the target with its opening in Iceland, but not for a lack of interest in the product. Coffee culture in Iceland is undoubtedly strong, with FAOSTAT reporting that the average local consumed about 12.6 kilograms in 2021 (via Helgi Library). Hoping to capitalize on the population's demand for a good cup of joe, Icelandic company Basko franchised Dunkin' in 2015. Over the next few years, Basko opened four locations: three in Reykjavík, Iceland's capital and most populous city, and one in the nearby Keflavík International Airport.

However, the Icelandic coffee craze was not enough to keep these locations afloat. In a media statement released upon the closure of the last location, Basko director Sigurður Karlsson explained, "The cost of production was too much and we had to face the fact that we either had to raise prices by a large degree, or shut it down."

He did not break down the specific causes of these high costs, but geographical barriers likely played a key role. As a lone island nation, Iceland's closest neighbor is the mostly untouched Greenland. Keeping up a supply chain in this remote location would be costly work. Even though the novelty of the American brand led to lines out the door in Dunkin”s early Reykjavík days, the ultimate performance of the brand in Iceland was not worth the expense of maintaining each location.