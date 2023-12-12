Grilled Eggplant Is The Smoky Addition Your Ramen Needs
Iconic Japanese ramen (which actually originated in China!) is the epitome of warmth, comfort, and divine umami-ness. While it's delicate, meaty, chewy, and soupy, it is also extremely versatile in terms of broths, ingredients, and extras. Beyond the conventional ways to make ramen are the unfamiliar, such as the viral TikTok ramen or a Mexican-style ramen with birria. Among these new and uncommon additions comes one filled with delicious smoky aromas: grilled eggplant.
With blackened, charred edges and a delightfully soft center, grilled eggplant is bursting with a subtly sweet and pleasantly mellow earthy taste. Once the eggplant is grilled in oil, it takes on smoky notes that wonderfully complement the ramen's deep and rich taste. Ramen flavor pairings are diverse and a true demonstration of the versatility of the dish. Adding eggplant fits right in thanks to its ability to match a variety of soup bases and seasonings.
For instance, flavoring the eggplant with mirin, soy sauce, and bonito flakes post-grill will amplify the umami flavors, while drizzling a little peanut sauce over the cooked slices will impart some delicious nutty notes. Eggplant may, at times, have a rather mild taste, but it works as an incredible canvas for other seasonings to shine through.
Why does your ramen need it?
From quick and easy instant ramen to the labor of love involved in creating Tonkotsu ramen, each consists of a wonderful blend of aromas and textures. Grilled eggplant is a highly versatile ingredient that will complement different broths, marinades, and toppings.
The eggplant's smoky flavor blends effortlessly with the sweet and spicy notes of a spicy tomato-based ramen broth. A simple vegetable or chicken stock simmered with ginger, rice wine vinegar, and tamari would also pair well with smoked eggplant, as would miso broth. While the eggplant can be seasoned after grilling, it can also be marinated beforehand. Try a miso glaze or sticky hoisin sauce to accentuate sweet and savory aromas.
Alongside these various versions of ramen, eggplant's texture and taste can also be matched with multiple toppings. Think beansprouts for crunch, sliced green scallions for freshness, a dollop of chili oil for spice, sauteed mushrooms for bite, and a ramen egg for added creaminess. If eggplant is taking a sidekick role, it will also work well with ground beef or pork belly. Ultimately, the limits to how you can match ramen with grilled eggplant are only compounded by your imagination.
Eggplant considerations
While eggplant can be grilled, there are also other culinary avenues you may consider exploring. Circular slices of grilled eggplant are eye-catching, but roasted eggplant develops a beautiful caramelized skin that will glisten atop the ramen. Minced eggplant can also be used in place of chunks or slices and piled on top of the noodles and soup. Mincing the eggplant also allows you to remove the charred blackened skin, which is best if it has taken on a burnt taste.
It's also essential to consider what type of eggplant you will use. You're likely already acquainted with globe eggplants, which are plump and round with a deep purple hue. This variety holds its form well when grilled and absorbs oil while cooking for a creamy yet tender center. Chinese eggplants are another great alternative that has a slightly sweet note and can be grilled whole. They are fairly similar to Japanese eggplants, which are just a tad smaller. All of these types will work well if you want to capture that smoky essence in your ramen.
Eggplant makes a delightful, smoky addition that will elevate your bowl of ramen. It delivers on taste, texture, and presentation — don't knock it till you've tried it.