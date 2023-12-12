Grilled Eggplant Is The Smoky Addition Your Ramen Needs

Iconic Japanese ramen (which actually originated in China!) is the epitome of warmth, comfort, and divine umami-ness. While it's delicate, meaty, chewy, and soupy, it is also extremely versatile in terms of broths, ingredients, and extras. Beyond the conventional ways to make ramen are the unfamiliar, such as the viral TikTok ramen or a Mexican-style ramen with birria. Among these new and uncommon additions comes one filled with delicious smoky aromas: grilled eggplant.

With blackened, charred edges and a delightfully soft center, grilled eggplant is bursting with a subtly sweet and pleasantly mellow earthy taste. Once the eggplant is grilled in oil, it takes on smoky notes that wonderfully complement the ramen's deep and rich taste. Ramen flavor pairings are diverse and a true demonstration of the versatility of the dish. Adding eggplant fits right in thanks to its ability to match a variety of soup bases and seasonings.

For instance, flavoring the eggplant with mirin, soy sauce, and bonito flakes post-grill will amplify the umami flavors, while drizzling a little peanut sauce over the cooked slices will impart some delicious nutty notes. Eggplant may, at times, have a rather mild taste, but it works as an incredible canvas for other seasonings to shine through.