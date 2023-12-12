Elevate Your Egg Bites With Flavors Inspired By Spanakopita

Add a little milk to the eggs to make the whisking process easier. You can also bulk up the egg bites with veggies and herbs that will enhance the dish, such as a little chopped red onion. Sea salt goes a long way here, too, but keep in mind that feta cheese is naturally quite salty, so be careful not to over-salt.

Using frozen spinach will save you time because you won't have to cook down so much of the fresh kind, but if you're using fresh spinach, wilt it with a little butter and garlic for the absolute best flavor. As for the phyllo dough, sure it has thawed completely before using it. If it's still too cold or a bit frozen, it won't be pliable and will break when you try to shape it in the muffin tin. If you don't have phyllo dough or can't find it, puff pastry can make for a last-minute substitute.

The egg bites can be kept in the refrigerator for up to four days, so if you plan to eat them throughout the week, try making them Monday morning. This way, you can safely consume them all the way through Friday morning — it's the perfect breakfast meal prep.