Why Ukraine Is Historically Known As The Breadbasket Of Europe

Though every country produces food, some produce a lot more than others. Countries like India, China, Brazil, and the United States have vast amounts of cultivable land both because of their size and because of the luck of geography, while before the addition of the northern island of Hokkaido, most of Japan's best cropland was located in one small area around modern-day Tokyo (called the Kanto region). But while the biggest countries are often the ones that produce the most food, there are a few that punch well above their weight class. Chief among these is Ukraine, often referred to as "The Breadbasket of Europe."

China and India have populations of around 1.4 billion, while the U.S. sits around 340 million and Brazil has about 216 million. You'd expect these to be top food producers. Ukraine, by contrast, has just under 37 million people, yet it sits in the top ten globally for a whole bunch of major crops. So how is that possible? The answer is that Ukraine has a couple of factors that make it wildly rich in agricultural production: Fertile land and even more naturally fertile soil.