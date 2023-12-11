Turn That Empty Sriracha Bottle Into A Cooking Oil Dispenser

Whoever designed the bottles that most cooking oils come in has some explaining to do. The wide openings on most of those bottles work just fine when you're pouring a significant amount of oil into a measuring cup to mix into a sauce or batter. But for those times when you just want to lightly oil a pan or drizzle a little bit of oil atop a salad or pasta dish, those big bottle openings make it far too easy to accidentally dump out way more oil than you meant to. Of course, you could always buy oil dispensers with smaller spouts, but those can be pricey. Why spend the money when there's another option that costs nothing and might already be in your kitchen?

The next time you finish a bottle of sriracha sauce, don't just rinse out the empty container and then throw it into your recycling bin. That sriracha bottle's twist-top spout makes it a perfect dispenser for cooking oils, condiments, and virtually any other liquid ingredient you want to be able to pour in controlled quantities. Be sure to store the repurposed container in a dark, cool place; sriracha bottles are usually clear, and exposure to light, heat, and oxygen can cause perishable goods like olive oil to spoil more quickly.