Why Paul Hollywood Absolutely Cannot Stand Twinkies

Consumers of countless television cooking shows are currently invested in the climactic conclusion of "The Great British Bake Off" season 14. Regardless of which amateur baker ultimately takes the coveted crown, fans of the series have spent the past several weeks delighted by numerous brilliant bakes. Each of these baked goods is judged by host Paul Hollywood, an accomplished baker. Moreover, he does not filter his criticisms of the amateur's creations.

Despite his affinity for delicious desserts, there is one food that Hollywood simply cannot get behind. In no uncertain terms, he described the Twinkie as truly terrible. It's understandable why a baking show judge who is constantly surrounded by world-class culinary creations may scoff at munching on a prepackaged sweet treat, but Hollywood's disdain for the dessert snack is likely linked to more substantive criticisms that the accomplished baker has of American baking; put simply, an overreliance on sugar.