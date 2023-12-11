Why Paul Hollywood Absolutely Cannot Stand Twinkies
Consumers of countless television cooking shows are currently invested in the climactic conclusion of "The Great British Bake Off" season 14. Regardless of which amateur baker ultimately takes the coveted crown, fans of the series have spent the past several weeks delighted by numerous brilliant bakes. Each of these baked goods is judged by host Paul Hollywood, an accomplished baker. Moreover, he does not filter his criticisms of the amateur's creations.
Despite his affinity for delicious desserts, there is one food that Hollywood simply cannot get behind. In no uncertain terms, he described the Twinkie as truly terrible. It's understandable why a baking show judge who is constantly surrounded by world-class culinary creations may scoff at munching on a prepackaged sweet treat, but Hollywood's disdain for the dessert snack is likely linked to more substantive criticisms that the accomplished baker has of American baking; put simply, an overreliance on sugar.
Why Paul Hollywood turns his nose up to Twinkies
Obviously, Paul Hollywood has an affinity for baked goods of every variety, so it may surprise some viewers that the talented baker has such a hardline stance on Twinkies. However, Hollywood and his fellow The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith have both been vocal about how American bakers often overuse sugar in their desserts. Leith contends that the average American's palate has a much higher threshold for sugar in sweets.
Hollywood can't resist McDonald's, so it cannot be said that the GBBO host draws a straight line of disapproval across American cuisine. He also admits that American donuts are a fixture of his stateside sojourns. He frequently judges perfect baked goods that are lovingly prepared in a tent parked in Berkshire's stunning Welford Park. As such, it's easy to understand why a baker of Hollywood's caliber would balk at something as uninspired as the mass-manufactured Twinkie.
Paul Hollywood's stance on sweets
In a video with Bon Appétit, wherein The Great British Bake Off judges Hollywood and Prue Leith attempt to crown a king of American snacks, the Twinkie appeared in the first round. As the soft yellow sweet treat is likely one of the most American foods ever, its inclusion in the competition was a given. Interestingly enough, the co-hosts actually moved the Twinkie through in the first round. It narrowly beat out the Ho-Ho, though their review of the Twinkie was far from glowing.
However, Hollywood's hatred of the Twinkie may seem somewhat hypocritical, given his propensity for a certain supermarket snack. You can often find a Yum Yum in the baker's basket. For those outside the U.K., the Yum Yum is essentially a donut dipped in lemon icing. Hollywood's portion size criticisms fall flat when you discover that a single Yum Yum contains 2,000 calories, while the comparably tiny Twinkie only clocks in at 280.