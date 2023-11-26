The Ultimate Guide To Ordering Chinese Hotpot

Chinese hotpot is a delicious way to enjoy a communal meal with friends and family, cooking your own meat, vegetables, dumplings, and more at the table. But how much do you really know about Chinese hotpot? What exactly is it, what are its origins, and how do you participate?

As a self-confessed lover of Chinese hotpot, I've eaten at my fair share of hotpot restaurants around the world and know a thing or two about hotpot etiquette and customs. For this ultimate guide, I've also consulted other guides and sources on Chinese hotpot.

Are you unsure about how to order Chinese hotpot? Or perhaps you don't feel confident about how to eat hotpot when you're at a restaurant? Ensure you're in the know next time you visit your local Chinese hotpot restaurant — or enjoy hotpot on your trip to China — and pick up some handy tips along the way with this ultimate guide.