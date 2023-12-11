Your Favorite Cookies Are The Key To Covering Up A Cracked Pumpkin Pie

If you're going to use crumbled cookies to cover a cracked pumpkin pie, the first thing to consider is what kind of cookies you'll use. For starters, you can choose between homemade or store-bought treats. If you use pre-made ones, you'll save yourself a bit of time in the kitchen. However, homemade cookies tend to have a better taste thanks to higher-quality ingredients. Plus, you don't have to worry about them containing preservatives.

Another consideration is what type of cookie you'll be using. Try to choose a cookie that will pair well with your pie. For instance, some bakers add a layer of gingersnaps to the dessert or just bake it with a crust made of these cookies. As a result, crumbling these treats over your pie could be a good compliment to the dessert. Or, if you've made a chocolate chip pumpkin pie, using chocolate chip cookies for your crumble could be a good pick. For a classic version of this dessert, shortbread can work well.

Finally, think about the size of your crumbles. Finely crushed cookies can make for a dusting over your pie, but larger crumbles may work best to hide bigger cracks. With all these considerations in mind, you're ready to keep your dessert looking beautiful regardless of any breaks in its surface.