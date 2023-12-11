Your Favorite Cookies Are The Key To Covering Up A Cracked Pumpkin Pie
No holiday spread is truly complete without a pumpkin pie, full of tasty spices and paired perfectly with sweet whipped cream. However, while pumpkin pie may be the perfect flavorful addition to your holiday smorgasbord, sometimes bakers find that the top cracks during the cooking process. Now, although the cracks won't affect the taste of your pie, they can be a bit unsightly. Luckily, if your pie does crack, there are a couple of ways that you can cover it up.
One easy way is to crumble some of your favorite cookies over your pie. The crumbles serve as a quick crumb topping, while also helping to conceal the cracks in the surface of the dessert. Plus, they can add a pop of new flavor to your dessert. Of course, there are a couple of considerations to keep in mind as you execute this tip. Plus, although this is a great way to cover up a not-so-pretty pumpkin pie, it pays to know a couple of ways to prevent your dessert from cracking in the first place.
How to use cookies to cover a cracked pumpkin pie
If you're going to use crumbled cookies to cover a cracked pumpkin pie, the first thing to consider is what kind of cookies you'll use. For starters, you can choose between homemade or store-bought treats. If you use pre-made ones, you'll save yourself a bit of time in the kitchen. However, homemade cookies tend to have a better taste thanks to higher-quality ingredients. Plus, you don't have to worry about them containing preservatives.
Another consideration is what type of cookie you'll be using. Try to choose a cookie that will pair well with your pie. For instance, some bakers add a layer of gingersnaps to the dessert or just bake it with a crust made of these cookies. As a result, crumbling these treats over your pie could be a good compliment to the dessert. Or, if you've made a chocolate chip pumpkin pie, using chocolate chip cookies for your crumble could be a good pick. For a classic version of this dessert, shortbread can work well.
Finally, think about the size of your crumbles. Finely crushed cookies can make for a dusting over your pie, but larger crumbles may work best to hide bigger cracks. With all these considerations in mind, you're ready to keep your dessert looking beautiful regardless of any breaks in its surface.
Tips to avoid your pumpkin pie cracking in the first place
While crumbled cookies on your pie can be a great way to cover up cracks, it's far easier to simply avoid getting these breaks in your dessert's surface in the first place. One reason your pie can crack is if you've overbaked it. The key here to avoid this issue is to bake your pie until it jiggles slightly in the center. You can also use a thermometer to check for doneness — the treat should have an internal temperature of between 160 degrees Fahrenheit and 180 degrees Fahrenheit. However, this will leave a hole in your dessert that you'll have to cover just as you would a crack.
Another reason that your pie may crack is if it's cooled too fast. Rather than sticking your pie in the fridge, let it cool at room temperature. Another way to avoid it cooling down too quickly is to turn off your oven once the dessert is done. Then, leave the pie inside it with the door slightly open. This helps the pie cool down at a slower rate. With these tips and tricks, you can avoid winding up with cracks in your dessert. And, even if you do get breakages in your pie's surface, you now have a quick and tasty trick for covering them up.