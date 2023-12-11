Does Aldi Sell Any Coke Or Pepsi Products?

Customers seem to appreciate Aldi for the ways it does things a bit differently than its competitors. For instance, the store features a wide variety of private-label goods, which are brands manufactured exclusively for the chain. However, that doesn't mean shoppers can't find name-brand items on the shelves. This is especially true when it comes to one of the most popular names in soda, namely Coke, which can be found in Aldi locations across the nation.

As for Pepsi, the product doesn't appear on the grocer's website and searching for it on the online shopping portal returns zero hits. Aldi does offer Sprite, which is manufactured by Coca-Cola, but Pepsi products are conspicuously absent. There's no official explanation for why this is, but it's possible that Aldi has a deal with Coke that stops the store from selling products from competitors like Pepsi. Whatever the reason, shoppers must make do with Coke products or select soda from Aldi's private-label brand.