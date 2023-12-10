You're Not Imagining Things - Your Canned Cranberry Sauce Is Upside-Down

The upside down can design is not entirely foolproof, however, it's just more user friendly than older models. You still have to do a little coaxing to get the sweet stuff to come out.

"I always just Heinz 57 it. Jiggles its globby butt right out of the can," said one Redditor. Another added, "I just hold a butter knife at an angle between the cranberry sauce and the can and it slides right out."

The real flex is to get the jelly out of the can, intact, with no extra tools. The secret is to break the seal in the can by changing its shape.

"I just squeeze the can and break the suction (usually deforms the can slightly)," said another Redditor. The oblong shape of the can will allow air to get in, and your sauce will slide out. The only thing you'll need a knife for is cutting slices — but only if slices are allowed in your house. Some cranberry sauce lovers are strict traditionalists when it comes to preserving the can shape.

"THEY KNOW THAT WE LIKE THE CAN SHAPE??? This is why I love OceanSpray," said a commenter on TikTok after finding out that the company designed the can to preserve the tube of sauce.

Whatever method you use, be it jiggling, squeezing, or poking, just remember that those funny-looking upside-down cans are doing their best to keep your jelly intact, so don't scoop!