Revamp Your Classic Holiday Ham With An Elevated Pineapple Sauce
There's just something about pork and pineapple that makes them an irresistible culinary combination for many folks. Whether you're making grilled pork chops, pulled pork, or even a holiday ham, pineapple can be a terrific way to elevate your favorite pork recipe more than any other ingredient. This is exactly why your next classic holiday ham deserves the benefit of a beautiful and delectable pineapple sauce. Yes, pineapple sauce! As opposed to a pineapple glaze that gets spread onto the whole ham while it is cooking, pineapple sauce is served at the table to be applied to individual plates.
The sauce itself can even be made in two different ways: chunky or smooth. Whereas the smooth version can be thought of as a sweet gravy, the chunky version could be considered more of a substitute for cranberry sauce with a tropical twist. Both are meant to be served warm. Either one will succeed in complimenting the salty savoriness of that perfect roasted holiday ham while drawing out the ham's natural sweetness. The only downside is that it's highly unlikely you'll have any leftovers to pack away for later.
What's the difference between chunky and smooth pineapple sauce?
The biggest difference between the two is that chunky pineapple sauce is made with canned crushed pineapple and its juice, while the smooth, gravy-consistency version is made with just pineapple juice. Both are simmered with brown sugar and cornstarch. Salt and lemon juice can be added to taste. For a little kick, add Dijon or ground mustard to the chunky sauce, or turn up the sweetness with a bit of ketchup if desired. Soy sauce can also be used to give your pineapple sauce a touch of umami. If you prefer your sauce on the spicy side, add a dash of red pepper flakes.
It's best to make the pineapple sauce just before dinner is served so that the sauce is still warm when you're ready to eat. Cornstarch can be a little finicky when it's cooled and warmed back up, so making it ahead of time can sometimes result in a breakdown of the thickening agent. Of course, you could always rethicken it if necessary, but since pineapple sauce can be made in minutes, why take the risk when it's going on something as integral as your holiday ham?
Holiday foods that like pineapple sauce
While pineapple sauce is ideal on salty-sweet slices of savory ham, who's to say that it won't taste just as good on turkey? Like cranberry sauce, the sweet and slightly sour flavor of pineapple sauce can liven up a roasted or smoked turkey breast, giving it a depth of flavor that is hard to beat. Of course, if you want to seriously revamp your holiday dishes, consider roasting a duck instead of a turkey and serving the pineapple sauce alongside that unexpected holiday bird. The smooth version of pineapple sauce has a lot in common with duck sauce, making the pairing of duck and pineapple sauce a toothsome delight.
Serving a warm pineapple sauce will likely make you want to keep that holiday ham on the menu. Double the pineapple punch by giving your ham a pineapple glaze for the ultimate fruity, sweet accompaniment to a juicy holiday ham that your family will request year after year.