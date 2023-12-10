Revamp Your Classic Holiday Ham With An Elevated Pineapple Sauce

There's just something about pork and pineapple that makes them an irresistible culinary combination for many folks. Whether you're making grilled pork chops, pulled pork, or even a holiday ham, pineapple can be a terrific way to elevate your favorite pork recipe more than any other ingredient. This is exactly why your next classic holiday ham deserves the benefit of a beautiful and delectable pineapple sauce. Yes, pineapple sauce! As opposed to a pineapple glaze that gets spread onto the whole ham while it is cooking, pineapple sauce is served at the table to be applied to individual plates.

The sauce itself can even be made in two different ways: chunky or smooth. Whereas the smooth version can be thought of as a sweet gravy, the chunky version could be considered more of a substitute for cranberry sauce with a tropical twist. Both are meant to be served warm. Either one will succeed in complimenting the salty savoriness of that perfect roasted holiday ham while drawing out the ham's natural sweetness. The only downside is that it's highly unlikely you'll have any leftovers to pack away for later.