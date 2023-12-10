Why It's Worth A Try Asking For An Out Of Season Olive Garden Dish

Many people have a love-hate relationship with seasonal dishes and limited-time offerings at restaurants. On one hand, there is a distinct excitement when you head to your favorite eatery to try something new. But if the seasonal offering quickly becomes your favorite dish, you could very soon be disappointed when it leaves the menu. Seasonal dishes are offered by restaurants for lots of reasons: some ingredients like certain produce are best served during a certain time of year when they can be found and prepared fresh. Limited-time dishes also encourage people to visit restaurants more often so as to not miss out on the latest offerings. While it's great for business, fans don't tend to love when their preferred dishes don't stick around.

Luckily, just as there are secret ways to order discontinued Olive Garden items, you can also score seemingly "limited time only" dishes long after the seasons have changed. Of course, like many restaurant hacks, it depends on what each location has in stock and how willing your servers and chefs are to make you an off-menu item. But if you play your cards right with an extra wide smile (and possibly an extra good tip), you may not have to wait until next year to indulge in your favorite seasonal Olive Garden offering.