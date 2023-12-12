Avocado Is The Unexpected Ingredient You Need For A Creamy Key Lime Pie

Key lime pie is one of those classic American desserts you may not have that often, but you sure remember it when you do. A flavor combination of sour and sweet, and textures that go together perfectly, key lime pie is a treat. Its name derives from both key limes (originally from Southeast Asia) and the Florida Keys (although the recipe may or may not have originated there). Wherever it came from, it's definitely on the short list of tastiest desserts the United States has ever produced. Making a key lime pie at home? You should try putting avocado in yours.

Wait, what?! A vegetable in a dessert? It can't be. But it's important to understand using avocado in a key lime pie isn't going to make it taste like avocado toast, guacamole, or a taco. It's still going to taste like key lime pie because avocados aren't quite what we think. For starters, they're not even a vegetable.