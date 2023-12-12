Avocado Is The Unexpected Ingredient You Need For A Creamy Key Lime Pie
Key lime pie is one of those classic American desserts you may not have that often, but you sure remember it when you do. A flavor combination of sour and sweet, and textures that go together perfectly, key lime pie is a treat. Its name derives from both key limes (originally from Southeast Asia) and the Florida Keys (although the recipe may or may not have originated there). Wherever it came from, it's definitely on the short list of tastiest desserts the United States has ever produced. Making a key lime pie at home? You should try putting avocado in yours.
Wait, what?! A vegetable in a dessert? It can't be. But it's important to understand using avocado in a key lime pie isn't going to make it taste like avocado toast, guacamole, or a taco. It's still going to taste like key lime pie because avocados aren't quite what we think. For starters, they're not even a vegetable.
Avocados aren't even a vegetable
Using avocado in key lime pie may seem strange at first, but it makes perfect sense when you think about it. The way we often use avocados in cooking is similar to vegetables (or at least that's how we perceive their usage), but technically they're a berry. For what it's worth, so are tomatoes, bananas, and oranges (although strawberries aren't). The main difference between avocados and those other members of the berry family is their level of sugar content is much lower.
This helps explain why they work very well in key lime pie — the flavor is a mix of tart and sweet. Avocados can take on the flavors around them, providing a rich creaminess from their natural fat without overpowering other ingredients. Thus, avocado in key lime pie is going to boost the key lime flavor, while providing depth and richness key lime can't achieve on its own. It's a match made in heaven.
Avocados can be used in many sweet dishes
You're going to want to use ripe avocados in key lime pie if possible; slightly browned avocados are still generally edible, but the color is going to make your key lime pie look funny. As far as when to add it to a key lime pie, the avocado is one of the key filling components, so you just add it as part of your cream cheese and key lime base. Super simple and easy.
There are lots of other ways to use avocados that people might not realize. We all know about popular avocado dishes like guacamole, but if you've never had an avocado smoothie, you're missing out (seriously!). Ditto with avocado popsicles, as their natural creaminess makes them the perfect substitute for yogurt. Unsurprisingly, this also means avocado makes a great ice cream ingredient.
In general, avocados are the sort of product that is due for a reevaluation and expansion of its generally accepted uses. As one of the most versatile fruits around, we really should be putting avocado in a lot more recipes.