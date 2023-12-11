What's The Difference Between Pastry Flour And Cake Flour?

When baking sweet treats in the kitchen, choosing the right kind of flour can have an impact on the outcome of your desserts. While all-purpose flour is generally a safe bet for most baking, some recipes may call for a different variety. If you have both cake flour and pastry flour on hand, you may find yourself wondering if the two can be swapped for one another, and what the differences are.

In short, the flours should be used for the desserts they're named for. Pastry flour is typically better for creating flaky treats, like croissants or pie crust. It can also be used for baked goods like cookies and muffins, if you prefer an airier texture, though it may make the treats a little crumbly.

Cake flour, on the other hand, is better suited for baking desserts like pound cakes or cupcakes. While the flour still provides a light texture, it's a little more structured than pastry flour, so the baked goods can better handle a generous frosting.