The Common Mistake To Avoid For Your Chiffon Cake To Perfectly Rise

Chiffon cake, gracefully named after a light and flowing fabric, is a wondrous spectacle to behold. Before it's cut into slices, a chiffon cake's golden exterior looks similar to a sponge cake. Yet when this cake is sliced, the springy, airy interior is revealed, much lighter than that of most other cakes. Whether it's flavored with earthy matcha, tart lemon, or silky vanilla, the quintessential characteristic of this cake is its high and airy rise.

If you've struggled to achieve the perfect height with your chiffon cake, resulting in a flat and dense dessert, a common oversight is applying butter or oil to the tin before baking. It may sound strange to skip this step, but an ungreased tube pan helps the chiffon cake to ascend while baking and minimizes the risk of collapse after it's removed from the oven. Using a pan without grease or flour enables the cake batter to crawl up the pan's sides, creating an tall rise.

Chiffon cake also needs to be inverted, i.e. the whole pan, cake included, needs to be flipped upside-down as soon as it exits the oven. Inverting the cake keeps it from collapsing and aids in the perfect rise. An ungreased baking pan ensures that the cake doesn't fall out when you flip it over, and that extra stickiness keeps the cake intact throughout the whole upside-down cooling process, so the crumb can properly expand and end up fluffy and light.