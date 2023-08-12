How To Clean A Juicer And Avoid Endless Scrubbing

Juicers get a bad rap for being difficult to clean. Making your own vegetable and fruit juice from the comfort of your home is certainly a luxury, but keeping it pristine and unstained can be quite a task, especially if you let the appliance sit after you use it. No matter what kind of juicer you have, cleaning it immediately after you've extracted the literal fruits (or vegetables) of its labor is essential — and actually quite simple.

The best way to avoid never-ending scrubbing is to start by separating the juicer's components and discarding the pulp from the pulp container. Certain juicers contain dishwasher-safe parts, but even if you plan on skipping hand washing, you should rinse every removable juicer piece. Since bits of produce can get stuck in the blades, it's easy for these food particles to dry and decay even after being run through the dishwasher, leaving you with a funky-smelling juicer. Avoid this by removing the food beforehand and brushing any stubborn produce stuck in tiny blades or mesh filters. Fill a sink with warm, soapy water and let the juicer parts soak for a few minutes. For hand washing, use a toothbrush or dish brush to scrub food away, rinse with hot water, and let the parts air dry. To finish, give the base a quick wipe, ideally with a microfiber cloth, and put the juicer back together once all parts are dry.