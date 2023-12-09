The Tomatini Cocktail Gives The Classic Bloody Mary A Run For Its Money

For too long, tomatoes have been left out of the world of cocktails. Sure, there's the Bloody Mary and its variations, like the Bloody Bulldog and the Bloody Caesar; there's also the michelada, another cocktail that relies on tomato juice, paired with crisp Mexican lager. But outside of these brunch-time drink staples, the tomato has been woefully underrepresented on cocktail menus. If you're a tomato lover seeking sweet (and savory) justice, there's another drink you need to know: The tomatini.

A tomatini takes a bit of a different approach to combining tomato juice with booze and seasonings but it's easy to shake up a pitcher (arguably easier, depending on how intricate your Bloody Marys are) since it only requires a handful of ingredients: A tomato, vodka, white balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, and salt and pepper. It calls for muddled and strained fresh tomatoes rather than tomato juice, so you get a drink that tastes fresher and is also lighter to sip.

Savory, food-inspired cocktails are enjoying a moment of popularity right now, so it's a great time to grab a couple of ingredients from your kitchen and introduce them to your bar cart. The tomatini is a great way to showcase fresh produce and impress your houseguests (or, you know, just yourself, that's fine, too).