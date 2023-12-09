Why You'll Want To Pass On Ordering Seafood Carbonara At A Restaurant

If ever you're stuck between ordering a seafood dish and a creamy pasta dish, some restaurants (seemingly) have your back, offering options like seafood carbonara or shrimp alfredo that combine the two — but you may want to think twice before putting that order in. Yes, these kinds of dishes break the cardinal rule of never combining dairy (more specifically, cheese) and seafood, but that's not why you ought to be wary. The real reason is a little more stomach-churning.

A thick, creamy sauce works as a sort of palate bulldozer, masking the taste of more delicately flavored ingredients, seafood among them — and sometimes, restaurants make use of this fact to hawk sub-par seafood. Take it from an expert: "Restaurants have a tendency to use the heavy sauce to disguise lower-quality or scrap seafood," said Priscilla Casey, a private chef and caterer (via Insider). A rich, heavy sauce can make it much harder to sense the fishy smell or off-taste of seafood that's past its prime, and sometimes, that's no accident.

Of course, this isn't always going to be the case, and we're sure that plenty of restaurants serve up perfectly fresh, quality seafood in creamy dishes if you like that sort of thing. But unless you're dining at a restaurant you really trust, you might want to opt for something else.