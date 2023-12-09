Stuff Your Favorite Cookie Dough With Caramels And Let The Magic Happen
Anyone who has ventured into the wide and wonderful world of baking is undoubtedly familiar with the incredible flavor that caramel can bring to a sweet treat. Whipping up a batch of homemade caramel is, admittedly, a rather tricky culinary challenge, but fortunately, you can still bring the candy's depth to your next batch of delicious desserts. Even those whose only experience with caramel is the candy bar aisle, where toffee and caramel are prominent fixtures, should be able to handle baking with a bit of caramel.
Whether your caramel is a store-bought, plastic-wrapped, and individually portioned piece or a homemade hunk, your next batch of cookies would benefit from being stuffed with chunks of caramel. When the sticky, flavorful ingredient is made to go through a lengthy stint in the oven along with its cookie host, your dessert is transformed into a desirable sweet container for a chewy caramel center.
Cookies with a caramel core
Caramel is a staple of the candy world. Think Rolo, Twix, and Werther's. And you can use beloved candies in your cookies. Make a caramel cookie by sandwiching a Rolo between two balls of chilled dough. Once these Rolo sandwiches are baked, you'll be left with a wonderfully soft cookie that will give you a satisfying caramel stretch with each bite.
Generally speaking, caramel appears as a smooth, creamy substance in a sweet treat, though you are undoubtedly familiar with caramel in its solid, square form. These convenient caramel cubes can make magic happen when you're baking cookies.
Before you run to the kitchen to begin baking, though making a caramel cookie is far from an exact science, it should be noted that you should use soft caramel candies as opposed to the hard candy version. If you choose to stuff your favorite cookie with a hard caramel, you'll end up with a caramel core just waiting to crack a tooth, either yours or that of your guest.
Alternative ways to add caramel to your cookie
The most straightforward way to stuff your cookie with caramel is by wrapping a square of caramel or another candy in your cookie dough before baking it. However, other methods exist for using this fantastic filling in your dessert. You could choose to use caramel topping as the cookie's succulent center – simply add a dollop of the caramel into an indentation that you impress on the freshly baked cookie.
You may enhance the flavor of your caramel cookies by giving each one an external drizzle of caramel, which boosts the dessert's richness and gives it a more pleasing look. Simply add some caramel into the cookie dough mix before you chill it, and after the baked cookies have had an opportunity to cool off, drizzle additional caramel on top of your cookie.
Limiting your cookie experimentation purely to the caramel realm would be shortsighted. Innumerable ingredients can transform into your next batch. Making truffle-stuffed chocolate chip cookies by wrapping a chocolate truffle in the unbaked dough will give them a chewy chocolate center. Are you looking for something savory? Upgrade your next batch by making bacon-stuffed chocolate chip cookies.