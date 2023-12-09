Stuff Your Favorite Cookie Dough With Caramels And Let The Magic Happen

Anyone who has ventured into the wide and wonderful world of baking is undoubtedly familiar with the incredible flavor that caramel can bring to a sweet treat. Whipping up a batch of homemade caramel is, admittedly, a rather tricky culinary challenge, but fortunately, you can still bring the candy's depth to your next batch of delicious desserts. Even those whose only experience with caramel is the candy bar aisle, where toffee and caramel are prominent fixtures, should be able to handle baking with a bit of caramel.

Whether your caramel is a store-bought, plastic-wrapped, and individually portioned piece or a homemade hunk, your next batch of cookies would benefit from being stuffed with chunks of caramel. When the sticky, flavorful ingredient is made to go through a lengthy stint in the oven along with its cookie host, your dessert is transformed into a desirable sweet container for a chewy caramel center.