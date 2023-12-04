December Aldi Finds For Your Own DIY Wine Tasting At Home

With a chill in the air and the evening darkness setting in earlier and earlier, you may be wondering how to spend these long December nights at home. After all, you can only wrap so many presents, play so many board games, and veg out in front of holiday specials on the television for so long before you get bored and start itching for something new to do. In that case, it might be time to consider a do-it-yourself home wine tasting! What better way to spend those long, dark winter nights?

So spark up the fireplace and call up a few friends to join in on the fun, because Aldi has got a selection of finds to help finish out 2023 with the best at-home wine tastings ever. From glasses to decanters, corkscrews, and even an electric wine set, the budget grocery store has everything you'll need for a spirited evening in.