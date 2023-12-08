The Reason You Should Avoid Ceramic Pie Plates For Blind Baking

To blind bake or not to blind bake: that is the question many of us ask ourselves before delving into the complex and delicious world of pie. Because pie crust is a complicated thing, you'll want to let it fully reach its puffy, flaky ambitions on its own in the oven (otherwise known as blind baking) before adding moisture via the filling. There are so many things that can go wrong while baking a pie, so you'll want to get out in front of crust-related issues if you can help it. In most cases, it's a good idea to blind bake your pie crust. However, it's important to pick the right dish for the task. There is one baking vessel you should avoid for blind baking your crust: a ceramic dish.

Ceramic pie dishes, albeit beautiful in presentation, aren't an ideal choice for blind baking pie crust because they don't heat up evenly, and when they do it takes forever. Why does this matter? If you've ever worked with shortcrust pastry, you'll know that slow heat conduction is the killer of flaky pastry hopes and dreams. The butter seeps out of the dough and you're left with an unhappy, flat crust. Slow bake equals no flake.