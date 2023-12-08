What Exactly Is A Cookie Truffle?

Do you need a fun-looking dessert for a party, but you're no good at baking and feel guilty about bringing something store-bought? Cookie truffles, which look like regular chocolate truffles but are deceptively more easy to make, could be the answer. The only ingredients you need are melted chocolate, cream cheese, and crushed sugar cookies, and there's no baking required.

In short, a cookie truffle is a ball of crushed cookies and cream cheese which is coated in melted chocolate and then refrigerated until the chocolate solidifies into a truffle-like shell. The final result resembles a cake pop, which is a similar no-bake treat that uses cake instead of cookies. If you feel inclined, you can whip up some shortbread or sugar cookies yourself and crush them up to make the balls. Or the sugar cookies themselves can be store-bought, and since they're technically just an ingredient, the final product can still be called "homemade."