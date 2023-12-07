The Drinkware Hack For Super Fancy Shortbread Cookies

In the vast universe of cookie recipes, you can always lean on a good shortbread cookie. Nobody's ever going to turn one down, and even though they're simple in flavor, they're ideal served with a pot of tea or a hot cocoa. Most of all, shortbread cookies are easy to make, and you can turn out a couple of dozen in just a half an hour or so. It's nice to make your cookies look fancy, too, and while you can dress them up or down with frosting and sprinkles, all you need to jazz up a shortbread cookie is a drinking glass with a pattern stamped into the bottom.

Shortbread cookies have a dense dough that keeps its shape even after baking, which makes them ideal for creating patterns and shapes. Cookie cutters, for instance, are most commonly used with sugar and shortbread cookie dough. Because it's so impressionable, this type of cookie dough can take on almost any pattern you press into it. Many vintage and crystal cocktail glasses have intricate starburst shapes on the bottom that also happen to be the perfect size for cookies. Put two and two together and you'll get a plate of gorgeous confections in no time.