Tapioca Is The Ingredient Your Beef Stew Needs For A Heartier Broth

With cold temperatures beginning to infiltrate many cities and towns, now is the perfect time to hunker down and perfect all your favorite soups and stews. Aside from the old standbys like clam chowder and chicken noodle soup, nothing warms the belly quite like a steaming bowl of easy beef stew. Loaded with savory chunks of beef, aromatic vegetables, and red wine, beef stew is the ideal cold-weather meal. However, most of what makes stew such a comforting dish has everything to do with the thick velvety liquid accompanying those delicious slow-cooked ingredients. If you want to ensure your next pot of beef stew has a luxurious texture and full-bodied broth, you may want to utilize a bit of tapioca.

For those of you who have never used tapioca in cooking, this plant-based ingredient comes from the cassava plant and can be purchased in a variety of dried forms ranging from pearls to flour. Essentially, tapioca is a pure vegetable starch serving as an ideal thickener for foods that require some additional structure such as pies, soups, and stews. Instead of starting your next pot of stew with a homemade roux of butter and flour, you may want to use a bit of quick-cooking tapioca which will impart a thicker, more concentrated consistency to this savory soup-like meal. Before we reveal any potential drawbacks to using tapioca, let's focus on the factors that make this ingredient a convenient addition to your next pot of stew.