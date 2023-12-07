The Brand That's Likely Behind Olive Garden's Coffee
Olive Garden offers a medley of beverages on its menu, but were you aware that you can get a hot cup of coffee the next time you stop by for a bowl of never-ending pasta? Though it may seem out of the ordinary to order coffee at a restaurant that's not even open for breakfast, for anyone needing an afternoon pick-me-up or an energy boost after a big carb-heavy meal, the Italian-American restaurant chain has you covered.
If you're wondering what type of coffee Olive Garden serves, look no further than the chain's website, which proudly states the brand Lavazza, a coffee manufacturer that provides beans and equipment for both individuals and businesses across the globe. Olive Garden boasts two Lavazza hot coffee options on their menu: An espresso, which is served straight, and a cappuccino, which consists of an espresso shot mixed with steamed milk, topped with whipped cream, and powdered with a pinch of cinnamon.
Italian coffee pairs with Italian food
It's appropriate for Olive Garden to partner with Lavazza, an Italian coffee manufacturer. Created in 1895 as a small shop in Turin, the brand quickly grew in notoriety and became one of the largest Italian coffee companies in the world. Lavazza coffee now can be found across the planet; the company's espresso has even been brewed in space on the International Space Station.
But back on Earth, and specifically in the United States, one reliable place to find it is at your local Olive Garden. In Italy, coffee, and especially espresso, is consumed after meals, especially larger, heavier meals, so its appearance on the Olive Garden menu is understandable in the context of Italian coffee culture. One thing to note, though, is that Italians follow a strict cappuccino rule: They don't drink the beverage after noon or after meals. Though the reason for this varies, some cite the dairy in the drink as a digestion inhibitor; its inclusion on the Olive Garden menu shows some clear American influence.
Other casual chains also offer coffee
Though coffee shops are plentiful in the United States, sometimes it's simply more convenient to grab a cup with your meal. While Olive Garden will serve you up a cuppa, some similar casual chain restaurants, such as Red Lobster and TGI Fridays, don't offer hot beverages on their menu.
Many other casual chains do have coffee on the menu, though, if you're in need of a boost. Cracker Barrel offers coffee all day, and you can even get a free cup of coffee if you ask for it. Breakfast-focused chains such as IHOP and Denny's also offer a selection of fresh-brewed beans that you can enjoy with your meal. Regional chains may also carry brews, such as Bob Evans or Perkins. However, some of these locations only serve drip coffee rather than espresso. If you want to visit a widely accessible chain that you know will have delicious espresso options, stick to your local Olive Garden.