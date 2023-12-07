The Brand That's Likely Behind Olive Garden's Coffee

Olive Garden offers a medley of beverages on its menu, but were you aware that you can get a hot cup of coffee the next time you stop by for a bowl of never-ending pasta? Though it may seem out of the ordinary to order coffee at a restaurant that's not even open for breakfast, for anyone needing an afternoon pick-me-up or an energy boost after a big carb-heavy meal, the Italian-American restaurant chain has you covered.

If you're wondering what type of coffee Olive Garden serves, look no further than the chain's website, which proudly states the brand Lavazza, a coffee manufacturer that provides beans and equipment for both individuals and businesses across the globe. Olive Garden boasts two Lavazza hot coffee options on their menu: An espresso, which is served straight, and a cappuccino, which consists of an espresso shot mixed with steamed milk, topped with whipped cream, and powdered with a pinch of cinnamon.