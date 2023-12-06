Forget Mayo: Upgrade Your Tuna Salad With Caesar Dressing

There's nothing like a salty, fishy tuna salad when you need a speedy meal or snack. It's easy and quick to make and works well in a variety of dishes, whether piled atop crackers, packed into a sandwich, mixed in with greens, or any other way you like it.

Now, while a traditional tuna salad uses mayonnaise to give it that creamy consistency, you can give it a whole new flavor profile by using Caesar salad dressing instead. Caesar salad dressing still has the same thick, creamy texture as mayo, but it adds bright, earthy notes to your dish that truly enhance the taste.

But why does Caesar dressing work so well as a mayonnaise replacement in your tuna salad? And what other ingredients could you add to this dish to enhance it even more? The answers to these questions are the key to trying this unique spin on a classic salad.