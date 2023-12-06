We've Been Sleeping On Scalloped Sweet Potatoes For Far Too Long

There's a reason that scalloped potatoes are hailed as a comfort food classic. They've got all the right stuff –- potatoes, cream, and butter. It's difficult to imagine how to make this delicious side dish even better, but sometimes even old favorites need updating. One of the best ways to tweak scalloped potatoes is to change the main ingredient.

Swap out your regular old white or yellow potatoes for sweet potatoes in this dish, and you will be so thankful you did. Sweet potatoes have a lot to offer in terms of taste, and they actually have more in common with carrots than regular potatoes when it comes to flavor profile. They possess an earthy sweetness that works in both savory dishes and desserts, while regular potatoes are more nutty and buttery in flavor. And, there's a scientific reason why they taste different. They come from two different plant families. Sweet potatoes are part of the Convolvulaceae family, also known as the morning glory family. Regular potatoes are in the Solanaceae family, also known as nightshades. This taste difference makes sweet potatoes the perfect choice to star in a scalloped potato dish.