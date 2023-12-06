Why Karo Syrup Is Such A Popular Choice For Pecan Pie
A beloved dessert during the holiday season, sweet and sticky pecan pie is best known for its delectably sweet flavor and pleasing variation of soft and crunchy textures. In addition to pecans, this treat also contains ingredients like eggs, vanilla, and sugar. However, pecan pie just wouldn't have the massive appeal it does without one very special ingredient: Karo corn syrup. In fact, this brand of corn syrup is chiefly responsible for pecan pie's lasting popularity in the U.S., as Karo has shared recipes for the dessert on product packaging for about a century.
Karo is said to have a sizable impact on both the texture and taste of pecan pie, which explains why it's synonymous with the recipe. Because pecan pie is all about the pecans, a mild sweetening agent is the best choice to ensure the inherent flavors of the dish take center stage. As for texture, the viscosity of Karo syrup helps the pie retain its shape and avoids a watery outcome that can diminish one's culinary enjoyment. While Karo and pecan pies are inexorably linked in the minds of American bakers, it's not likely that the brand was the true originator of the recipe.
Who invented pecan pie?
Karo's brand of corn syrup first arrived on the scene in 1902 thanks to Corn Products Refining Company of New York and Chicago. At that time, the product was touted as an accompaniment for bread and intended to be kept on the table to remain accessible during different mealtimes. In 1910, Karo issued a booklet featuring different recipes that utilized corn syrup, although the pecan pie recipe wouldn't be released until some time later.
While it's always a challenge to determine the exact origin of a longstanding dish, a recipe with similarities to pecan pie first appeared in a Missouri community cookbook in 1898. It should also be noted that pecans were essential to Indigenous American diets years before the nuts were used in baking, as they offered an alternative to the essential protein provided by bison meat. It's sometimes claimed that baked goods featuring pecans were crafted by French settlers after learning about the nut from Indigenous Americans, but this can't be truly substantiated.
Should you use light or dark Karo syrup for pecan pie?
According to the Karo website, bakers can swap light and dark corn syrup in recipes as they wish. The primary difference between the two options is the presence of molasses in the dark Karo, which contributes to a stronger taste. As for what that might mean for your pecan pie recipe, dark corn syrup tends to imbue a deeper, richer flavor, along with the requisite sweetness. On the other hand, light corn syrup is associated with vanilla notes.
Overall, the choice between light and dark Karo for pecan pies seems to be a personal one. Because the addition of molasses causes the corn syrup to have a more potent flavor, some believe that it will compete with the flavor of the pecans. In this case, light syrup is the better selection when you want the pecans in the pie to stand out. If you're looking for more complex flavor profiles to go with your dessert, dark corn syrup might just be the way to go. In either case, Karo is a constant companion to pecan pie due to the brand's lasting association with the recipe.