Why Karo Syrup Is Such A Popular Choice For Pecan Pie

A beloved dessert during the holiday season, sweet and sticky pecan pie is best known for its delectably sweet flavor and pleasing variation of soft and crunchy textures. In addition to pecans, this treat also contains ingredients like eggs, vanilla, and sugar. However, pecan pie just wouldn't have the massive appeal it does without one very special ingredient: Karo corn syrup. In fact, this brand of corn syrup is chiefly responsible for pecan pie's lasting popularity in the U.S., as Karo has shared recipes for the dessert on product packaging for about a century.

Karo is said to have a sizable impact on both the texture and taste of pecan pie, which explains why it's synonymous with the recipe. Because pecan pie is all about the pecans, a mild sweetening agent is the best choice to ensure the inherent flavors of the dish take center stage. As for texture, the viscosity of Karo syrup helps the pie retain its shape and avoids a watery outcome that can diminish one's culinary enjoyment. While Karo and pecan pies are inexorably linked in the minds of American bakers, it's not likely that the brand was the true originator of the recipe.