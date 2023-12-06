Why Certain Aldi Locations Have 'Quiet Hours'

Aldi is a grocery store that prioritizes its customers, which is why the chain is dedicated to offering discounted goods. Aldi is also invested in creating a pleasing and relaxed environment for all its shoppers, as illustrated by a recent experiment in UK locations. According to a press release issued by Aldi, the store implemented "sensory-friendly shopping hours" from August to October in 100 locations throughout the UK. Shoppers seeking a quieter experience were encouraged to visit the store on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

While quiet hours have since ended, Aldi is using the brief experiment to determine whether the program would be helpful in more locations. As explained by Aldi's Diversity and Inclusion Director Vicky Metcalf, "We are committed to ensuring we are as accessible and inclusive as possible — both for shoppers and colleagues — and we look forward to receiving customer feedback on this trial to help inform our approach on a national level." Accordingly, the sensory-friendly hours included changes like ceasing announcements over loudspeakers, as well as a reduction to the noises made by cash registers.