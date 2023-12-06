You Can Turn Skim Milk Into Luscious Whipped Cream, But There's A Catch

Homemade whipped cream usually takes two things: A method of whipping using a whisk or an electric mixer and, of course, cream. Most sources will insist that using proper heavy cream is the only way to make a good whipped cream and that milk — especially skim milk — will never whisk up to fluffy, dessert-topping perfection. But there actually is a way to get skim milk to whip, and all it takes is a special piece of equipment.

The trick to getting your skim to fluff up is to use a food processor: More precisely, a food processor using an emulsifying disk. This round, wavy attachment fits into the food processor and helps get the milk to thicken up to a consistency that's scoopable and spreadable. Simply pour in skim milk, with a little sweetener if desired, let your processor run for 30 seconds, and then use that resulting cream on anything you'd typically top with traditional whipped cream — from warm beverages to delicious desserts.