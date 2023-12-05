Elevate Canned Tomato Soup By Drizzling Some Flavored Oil On Top

Tomato soup from the can is a childhood craving that can easily persist into adulthood. But with age often comes a more developed and distinguished palate, and though simplicity can be a wonderful thing, a single-flavor soup like a tomato can be boring if it's served solo. Turning a can of plain soup into something more sumptuous is simple, but finding just the right ingredients to really make the dish shine is often the tricky part.

For tomato soup, look no further than the wonderful world of flavored oils. From truffle to chili oil to a medley of aromatic and herb-infused olive oils, flavored oils are an easy way to impart your soup with flavor in just a single, simple step. Just drizzle a small swirl of these fragrant, flavorful liquids in your bowl, and be amazed at how quickly your favorite tomato soup brand transforms into something much more elegant and complex.