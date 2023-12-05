Elevate Canned Tomato Soup By Drizzling Some Flavored Oil On Top
Tomato soup from the can is a childhood craving that can easily persist into adulthood. But with age often comes a more developed and distinguished palate, and though simplicity can be a wonderful thing, a single-flavor soup like a tomato can be boring if it's served solo. Turning a can of plain soup into something more sumptuous is simple, but finding just the right ingredients to really make the dish shine is often the tricky part.
For tomato soup, look no further than the wonderful world of flavored oils. From truffle to chili oil to a medley of aromatic and herb-infused olive oils, flavored oils are an easy way to impart your soup with flavor in just a single, simple step. Just drizzle a small swirl of these fragrant, flavorful liquids in your bowl, and be amazed at how quickly your favorite tomato soup brand transforms into something much more elegant and complex.
Building better flavor with unique oils
Flavored oils aren't just for specialty food shops and gourmet grocery stores now — you can find various options on the shelves of your local supermarket or make your own herb-infused oil at home. Before you grab the first flavored oil you see, though, stop and consider what you want that soup to taste like. It's best to choose an oil that will combine well with the acidic savoriness of tomato soup. Thinking of a flavor that you know already pairs well with tomato, such as garlic or basil, is a great place to start.
If you like your soup with a bit of kick to it, there are plenty of chili-infused oils on the market. Olive oil steeped with dry red chilies will add a delicious heat. Want something a little more earthy and savory? If you're a truffle fiend, there's always the classic truffle oil — just be aware that most truffle oils don't have actual truffles in them but are infused with chemicals that smell and taste like the famously expensive morsels.
A drizzle of oil adds texture, too
That drizzle of oil atop your tomato soup imparts plenty of flavor, but that's not the only improvement it can bring to the meal. The oil also provides texture via fat, giving the soup a slightly smoother and thicker mouthfeel. It's a small difference, but for canned soups, which can sometimes be a little watery or thin, it can be much more noticeable — turning a low-cost meal into a more gourmet experience.
Just be mindful of your pours: If you have too much oil, you'll have a slick on top of your soup. If your infused oil doesn't have a spout for measured pouring, use your thumb to cover up some of the bottle's opening to prevent a waterfall. Just a quick drizzle will do; move in a swirling motion if you want to be extra fancy. Then, sit down and enjoy this elevated canned classic.