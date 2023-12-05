Yes, There Is A Right Time To Dine At A Restaurant Alone

It's not weird to go to a restaurant alone, but some start to sweat at the idea. It's a low-stakes activity in the grand scheme of things, but it's also an opportunity for a person to question if they are alone in this world. If you include yourself in this group, we're thrilled to inform you that you're not alone in this world and eating solo is a delightful activity that, if you ask us, everyone should experience at least once in their lives.

With that said, there's an unspoken rule that solo diners should keep in mind — especially those who have their eyes on popular restaurants: Go on the early side. Not only will you avoid the rush and, in turn, feel overly self-conscious, but you might also catch the serving staff in their most relaxed state. This is crucial for a solo diner, who might get overlooked in a busy dining room. And we'd be remiss not to mention those happy hour prices.