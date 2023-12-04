The TikTok Cookie Sundae Dessert That Doesn't Require A Skillet
Skillet cookies are a staple of the shareable dessert category. Popularized at chain restaurants like Chili's and Outback Steakhouse, the simple genius of the concept has made the skillet cookie an internet sensation. It's as easy as pressing cookie dough into a skillet pan and popping the whole thing into the oven. The result? A massive cookie with a toasty, crunchy crust and a warm, molten center. Of course, no giant gooey skillet cookie is complete without big scoops of ice cream that melt into each bite for a dreamy, shareable cookie sundae treat.
One TikToker put a creative spin on the classic skillet cookie dish by baking the cookie dough in mini tart pans instead of a skillet. If you don't have a skillet on hand or are looking to try something new, this may be the spin for you. After all, many people look forward to consuming warm, comforting cookies more than anything else during the holiday-filled fall and winter seasons, per a survey from SWNS. It's the most wonderful time of the year to give a new baking method a go.
A skillet cookie sundae, but smaller
One of the main appeals of the skillet cookie, along with the irresistibly giant cookie base, is how quickly it comes together. Instead of shaping each ball of cookie dough on a sheet, you can efficiently prep this dish with a quick press-down of the whole dough ball into the circular dish. The mini tart pan method has the same overarching idea but yields a downsized alternative — perfect for treating yourself to a cookie sundae for one or serving individual guests at party.
@lifeandsprinkles
Mini Cookie Sundaes 🥹 #cookies #minifood #minidesserts #foryou
By using tart pans, you can change up each cookie with different dough flavors, ice cream flavors, mix-ins, toppings, and sauces. Better yet, you can incorporate a cookie sundae-making interlude into your holiday gathering, allowing each guest to customize the cookie sundae of their dreams in a wholesome, hands-on experience. What's more, thanks to the reduced surface area, the smaller sized cookies will bake faster than their bulkier skillet-bound counterpart.
More creative tricks to elevate your cookie sundae
Using mini tart pans instead of a skillet is a fun, resourceful, and mouthwatering way to switch up your cookie sundae, but it is far from the only way. If, for instance, you don't have tart pans in your kitchen but want in on the mini cookie sundae craze, you can also use ramekins or muffin tins; simply press the dough into each dish or muffin compartment and bake up your single-serve treats.Or, if you prefer the classic big skillet cookie but are in a pinch, an air fryer skillet cookie could be a time-saving solution, as the preheat and cook times are shorter than those of a conventional oven.
No matter your desired mode of cookie sundae — skillet or tart pan, premade or homemade dough — there isn't much you can do to make this dessert anything but delectable. Why not give a new mode a shot?