The TikTok Cookie Sundae Dessert That Doesn't Require A Skillet

Skillet cookies are a staple of the shareable dessert category. Popularized at chain restaurants like Chili's and Outback Steakhouse, the simple genius of the concept has made the skillet cookie an internet sensation. It's as easy as pressing cookie dough into a skillet pan and popping the whole thing into the oven. The result? A massive cookie with a toasty, crunchy crust and a warm, molten center. Of course, no giant gooey skillet cookie is complete without big scoops of ice cream that melt into each bite for a dreamy, shareable cookie sundae treat.

One TikToker put a creative spin on the classic skillet cookie dish by baking the cookie dough in mini tart pans instead of a skillet. If you don't have a skillet on hand or are looking to try something new, this may be the spin for you. After all, many people look forward to consuming warm, comforting cookies more than anything else during the holiday-filled fall and winter seasons, per a survey from SWNS. It's the most wonderful time of the year to give a new baking method a go.