The Charred Ingredient Rachael Ray Uses To Elevate Smashed Potatoes

Food personality Rachael Ray has built her culinary empire on showing people how to make good food fast. She is especially well known for her easy and tasty recipes, which she has showcased on her TV talk show, in her magazine, and on social media. More than 16 million people have checked out one of her most popular dishes on TikTok. She calls it crispy lemon potatoes, and it's basically her take on smashed potatoes with a twist.

Other recipes for lemony smashed potatoes rely on this popular citrus fruit, but they use fresh lemon juice. Ray, however, takes the dish one step further by pulling out a great cooking hack to create a more complex flavor than you would get with just freshly squeezed lemon. Many cooks know that if you grill or char a lemon you can add some smokiness as well as acidity to any meal. The use of charred lemon really helps take Ray's smashed potatoes to the next level.