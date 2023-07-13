Insomnia Cookies Is Celebrating National Ice Cream Day With Free Scoops

What better way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day than with the winning combination of cookies and ice cream? Insomnia Cookies is getting in on the sweet fun, per a press release shared with Daily Meal. From July 14 through July 16, customers can score a free scoop of ice cream when they purchase one of Insomnia's other goodies in-store or via online delivery.

According to the company's website, Insomnia Cookies is the brainchild of an enterprising college student who believed people should have access to warm, delicious cookies at any time of day or night. The chain has since opened more than 200 locations around the nation and has earned a place in snacking history thanks to its many amazing treats. And if you're angling for a free scoop this summer, you can combine your cold treat with a variety of desserts suited to a wide range of preferences.