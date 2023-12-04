That Leftover Cheese In Your Fridge Is Exactly What Your Mac And Cheese Needs

If it's the holiday season, you're probably staring at a fridge full of leftovers. Instead of looking at all those half-used cheeses as the useless remainders of a few good recipes, look at them instead as an opportunity to make an absolutely dynamite dish. Because most, if not all, the cheese in your refrigerator can be combined to make an unforgettable variation of your favorite baked macaroni and cheese recipe; all you need to know are the rules of the road. Heck, you don't even have to bother making (an actually tasty) béchamel sauce base. Once you've got the mac, it's all about the cheese.

The principle of making a good mac and cheese isn't any different than baking the best apple pie: both benefit from diversity. In the same way an apple pie is best when filled with a variety of sweet and sour apples, mac and cheese gets positively sublime when filled with a blend of sharp, earthy, and melty cheeses. As you're raiding your fridge, think of each cheese you grab as having its own important flavor and textural role, complementary to the whole dish.