What Makes Filipino Fruit Salad Unique?

There are a whole lot of cuisines that get short shrift when it comes to a wider global perception. Sure, just about everyone knows about the wonders of Japanese or Italian food, but how many Americans have been able to try authentic Burmese or Guatemalan cuisine? The proliferation of international cuisine is certainly getting better over time — witness the glorious rise of Korean food and the continuing popularity of the Vietnamese super-soup known as pho — but we still have a ways to go. One of those cuisines you should keep an eye out for is Filipino food.

There are plenty of signature Filipino dishes, but one in particular that needs more attention is Filipino fruit salad (also known as Pinoy fruit salad). You might be thinking you've had fruit salad before — but you probably haven't had it like this. It's made from a mix of different fruits, including tropical favorites such as pineapple and lychee. Perhaps most unique of all is the salad's use of sweetened condensed milk to amp up the dish's flavor and texture.