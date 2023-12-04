Lemon Pepper Is The Zesty Ingredient Your Tuna Salad Craves
Tuna salad is a healthy and wholesome food that can be enjoyed just about any time. While delicious and good for you, tuna salad can be a touch bland without the right flavor enhancements. In this case, lemon pepper seasoning is ideal for adding some much-needed zing to the dish. A common accompaniment for fish and seafood, this seasoning usually consists of ingredients like lemon zest, pepper, salt, and occasionally other ingredients like onion and garlic.
The inclusion of lemon zest is ideal for adding a bit of acidity to tuna salad, which can become a little rich after adding ingredients like mayo or eggs. Additionally, the pepper in the mix adds just the right amount of warmth to the meal to create a deeper, more complex flavor than tuna salad would normally achieve on its own. To get the most out of the pairing, you'll need to consider a few important factors before enjoying your lemon pepper-infused tuna salad.
Is storebought or homemade seasoning better?
For home chefs, deciding between storebought and homemade ingredients is an age-old question. Lemon pepper seasoning can be found in just about any grocery store across the nation, which makes it a more convenient option. However, buying spices from a store means that you have no control over the ingredients included. In this case, you may end up with a blend that lacks actual lemon zest, which can result in a less flavorful seasoning. Additionally, many store-bought spices contain additives that wouldn't be present in homemade concoctions.
Fortunately, homemade lemon pepper seasoning is quite easy to make. All you need is lemon zest and black peppercorns, which can be dried out in your oven by setting the appliance to the lowest temperature. It's also recommended that you incorporate some salt into the mix, as salt can create a more dynamic flavor. Keep in mind that lemon pepper can be quite potent, especially when it comes to certain blends.
How much lemon pepper seasoning should you use?
According to a recent Reddit thread, lemon pepper is a seasoning that must be used in recipes carefully. Per the poster, lemon pepper overwhelmed many of their dishes, even when using a minimal amount. One commenter pointed out that the makeup of the seasoning blend has a lot to do with its potency. For instance, a finely ground blend is typically a lot more palatable than one that features larger bits of peppercorn. While you can control how finely ground the peppercorns are when making your own, you'll need to be choosy when it comes to store-bought brands.
Other commenters recommended using a smaller portion of seasoning in combination with lemon. That way you can enjoy the zesty flavor profile of the peppercorns while receiving some extra tang from the fruit. Lemon juice also pairs quite well with tuna, as it imparts a brightness that further enhances the flavor. However, the consensus is that lemon pepper is best used sparingly, as a small sprinkling is enough to elevate a variety of dishes, including tuna salad preparations.