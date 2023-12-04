Lemon Pepper Is The Zesty Ingredient Your Tuna Salad Craves

Tuna salad is a healthy and wholesome food that can be enjoyed just about any time. While delicious and good for you, tuna salad can be a touch bland without the right flavor enhancements. In this case, lemon pepper seasoning is ideal for adding some much-needed zing to the dish. A common accompaniment for fish and seafood, this seasoning usually consists of ingredients like lemon zest, pepper, salt, and occasionally other ingredients like onion and garlic.

The inclusion of lemon zest is ideal for adding a bit of acidity to tuna salad, which can become a little rich after adding ingredients like mayo or eggs. Additionally, the pepper in the mix adds just the right amount of warmth to the meal to create a deeper, more complex flavor than tuna salad would normally achieve on its own. To get the most out of the pairing, you'll need to consider a few important factors before enjoying your lemon pepper-infused tuna salad.