McDonald's Ex-Chef Says The Chain's Prices Will Keep Going Up

McDonald's has long been one of the world's most popular chain restaurants. Home of the famous Big Mac, it's best known for its burgers, but through the years, it's added plenty of other items to the menu. Now, though, the chain is adding more than just food — it's adding dollars and cents. During both 2022 and 2023, McDonald's increased its prices by 10% throughout the year, marking two substantial price hikes in two years. Former corporate chef Mike Haracz says this most recent hike probably won't be the last.

The chef shared on TikTok that an "owner-operator," whose name Haracz did not reveal, said the chain is once again adding another 10% price increase sometime in the next year. McDonald's is reportedly blaming the increase on "rent, inflation, minimum wage costs, and all that," according to Haracz. However, Haracz also said he did "research" and found this owner-operator "on the interweb," so Daily Meal could not verify the full accuracy of the claim.