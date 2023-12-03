Jamaican Sweet Potato Pudding May Look Like Pie, But Don't Be Fooled

Most Jamaican sweet potato puddings use Caribbean sweet potatoes, also known as Boniato or white yams. However, that doesn't mean you have to stick to these types of potatoes.

For a denser pudding, use batata, which is a white-fleshed sweet potato native to Central and South America. If you want a sweeter pudding, try Japanese Murasaki sweet potatoes, which have a more intense sweetness than the regular variety. Though most may associate sweet potatoes with vibrant orange hues, why not give Jamaican sweet potato pudding a splash of purple by using Okinawan sweet potatoes? These potatoes have deep purple-colored flesh and are packed with nutrients.

You don't even have to solely use potatoes to make the pudding. For instance, while the differences between sweet potatoes and yams aren't always obvious, using yellow Jamaican yams can make a more dense pudding thanks to its high starch content. Whatever sweet potatoes — or yams — you decide to use to make Jamaican sweet potato pudding, it sure will be a crowd-pleaser at your next holiday dinner.