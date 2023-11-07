What Makes Caribbean Sweet Potato Pie Stand Out From The Rest?

From Jamaica to Cuba to Puerto Rico, the Caribbean tide connects diverse cultures, rich history, and stunning natural beauty. Interwoven in this vast coastal region is the intricate mosaic that is Caribbean cuisine, a colorful fusion of flavors and influences from Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. From this mix of global influences are dishes made from locally sourced ingredients, such as the Caribbean sweet potato pie.

Caribbean sweet potato pie may sound like it resembles the sweet potato pie you find in the United States. However, apart from both pies often being served on special occasions, there are significant differences between the two. The most obvious is the inclusion of pineapple. There are numerous ways that pineapple is eaten around the world; here, its beautifully bright and tantalizingly tropical flavor is incorporated into the pie with white sweet potatoes. Both ingredients make this pie a stand-out dish that's both sweet and savory.

A good place to start unpacking the differences and similarities between the two pies is through an exploration of the flavors and a comparison with the version you've likely enjoyed during a classic U.S. Thanksgiving gathering.