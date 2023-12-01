11 Tips To Prevent Your House From Smelling While Cooking Fish

I'm no stranger to cooking and preparing fish, from salmon to smoked haddock and seafood such as prawns. There's one thing I can't stand, though — when the house smells of fish after cooking. There are plenty of hacks and tips to get around this, and today, I'm going to share 11 tips with you to prevent your house from smelling of fish.

Some of these tips are gleaned from my own personal experience cooking fish, while for others, I've consulted expert guides and articles written by chefs and foodies. From obvious tips like opening a window to some tips you might never have known, like boiling cinnamon to remove smells, I'll share the tips you need to ensure your house stays smelling fresh, whatever you're cooking up.

One thing is for sure: Follow one or more of these tips, and you can cook fish as much as you like without worrying that your house has a lasting fishy odor. Let's dive into our list of tips, starting with some of the best ways to cook fish to reduce unwanted smells.