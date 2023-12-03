What Is Trdelnik And Where Can You Get Some?

Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, is a remarkable blend of Gothic, Renaissance, and Romanesque architecture. Within this noteworthy intermingling of historical periods, the culinary landscape holds an equally impressive stature. With richly spiced goulash and salty, crispy fried cheese (smažený sýr), Czech cuisine is comfort food that emphasizes hearty dishes. One such dish that will be extremely hard to avoid once you step into this marvelous country is the trdelnik.

Trdelnik, also written as trdelník or referred to as chimney cake, is a type of cone-shaped dessert that can be found throughout the Czech Republic. It's made from sweet dough twisted around a spit and cooked on an open fire. Part of its draw is its preparation, as the sugar on the dough's exterior caramelizes with the fire's heat. The sweet smell of warm sugar begins to waft as these treats bake in the open air. Once the dough is cooked, the trdelnik is often dusted with sugar, walnuts, and cinnamon. It's utterly mouthwatering.

Although it inspired a delicious snack at Buc-Ees, Czech cuisine may be fairly new to your radar. Either way, it offers an exceptionally unique range of dishes to explore, and there is no better place to start your journey than with a trdelnik.