For A Mouthwatering Vegan Meatloaf, Start With Chickpeas

From humble beginnings in Medieval Europe to the cherished dish perfect for reviving scraps and leftovers, the beloved meatloaf is a nostalgic staple that's adored in multiple variations globally. Although its name usually indicates the inclusion of meat, vegan versions of meatloaf are on the rise. Packed with savory goodness, vegan meatloaf can be made all the more enjoyable with chickpeas.

Unlike other core ingredients for vegan meatloafs, like lentils, which can lead to mushy textures, chickpeas add structure, mimicking the firmness of a carnivore's meatloaf. Chickpeas also incorporate an earthy flavor that's filled with creamy hints and hearty aromas. You can add cooked chickpeas to a food processor with the other meatloaf ingredients and blend roughly, or just mix all the cooked ingredients into a bowl and mash them together, before shaping and baking the loaf.

The texture and flavor of chickpeas are also highly versatile, so they pair well with various other vegan ingredients. Whether you wish to add body, build different flavor profiles, or venture into the culinary unknown of vegan cooking, chickpeas are your cornerstone.