For A Mouthwatering Vegan Meatloaf, Start With Chickpeas
From humble beginnings in Medieval Europe to the cherished dish perfect for reviving scraps and leftovers, the beloved meatloaf is a nostalgic staple that's adored in multiple variations globally. Although its name usually indicates the inclusion of meat, vegan versions of meatloaf are on the rise. Packed with savory goodness, vegan meatloaf can be made all the more enjoyable with chickpeas.
Unlike other core ingredients for vegan meatloafs, like lentils, which can lead to mushy textures, chickpeas add structure, mimicking the firmness of a carnivore's meatloaf. Chickpeas also incorporate an earthy flavor that's filled with creamy hints and hearty aromas. You can add cooked chickpeas to a food processor with the other meatloaf ingredients and blend roughly, or just mix all the cooked ingredients into a bowl and mash them together, before shaping and baking the loaf.
The texture and flavor of chickpeas are also highly versatile, so they pair well with various other vegan ingredients. Whether you wish to add body, build different flavor profiles, or venture into the culinary unknown of vegan cooking, chickpeas are your cornerstone.
Seasoning chickpeas for vegan meatloaf
Alongside the usual base ingredients found in meatloaf, such as sautéed onions, garlic, carrots, or celery, the flavor combinations available with chickpeas seem almost limitless, as the legumes work as a delicious base for other aromas to pull through.
If you like the rich flavor of umami, chickpeas can be coarsely blended with sautéed mushrooms. Cremini or white button mushrooms have a milder flavor, while shiitake mushrooms are ideal for a more potent umami essence. If you're not a mushroom fan, a dash of tamari, vegan Worcestershire, or shoyu will further accentuate the umami-ness and act as a good substitute.
Chickpeas can also be marvelously infused with various seasonings. In a vegan meatloaf, you can develop slightly sweet and spicy flavors with thyme, or impart deep smoky aromas with paprika. The versatility of a chickpea meatloaf doesn't end there, as it also works exceptionally well with a glaze. A sweet and sticky maple syrup mixed with ketchup and vinegar would make this meatloaf the pièce de résistance, a true masterpiece.
Preparing chickpeas for vegan meatloaf
Using canned chickpeas is a convenient way to produce vegan meatloaf. However, if you are going this route, it's best to choose a brand of canned chickpeas that will give you the best texture and flavor. While canned chickpeas are an ideal quick go-to, they are usually higher in sodium and may contain numerous additives. To avoid an overly-salty loaf, you might want to use dried chickpeas instead.
Dried chickpeas have a more natural flavor and a much creamier texture. However, they do require a little more planning. Soaking the beans overnight is ideal, but if you are short on time, you can pre-boil the beans first, which will shorten the soaking time. Boil the dried beans for no more than one minute before allowing them to soak for one hour, and then your chickpeas will be ready to rinse off and use. You don't want to break down the texture of the beans, which is one of the most desirable traits of chickpeas. Don't worry if you soak too many beans to use in the meatloaf; you can always freeze them and pop them out again for future recipes.
Including chickpeas in your vegan meatloaf is a delicious way to add texture, taste, and body. They are the ideal foundation for exploring diverse tastes — so get creative and dive in.