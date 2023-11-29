Does Christmas Candy Corn Taste Any Different From The Original?
While candy corn is fairly synonymous with Halloween, you can indulge in this popular (and polarizing) treat any time of the year. Why reserve it for a period of just a few months? Candy corn will still taste just as delicious in the spring as it does in the fall. For those with a hankering for some simple holiday sweets, candy corn is also available during the winter season, and there's even a special name for it. We're talking about Christmas candy corn.
Also known as reindeer corn, this special variety of the popular striped candy comes in red, green, and white hues. The colors are a little different than the orange and white stripes we've come to know, so it sets itself apart in that way. This is a great colorful sweet to have on hand during the holidays, and it's a simple snack to put out for a party too.
Beyond color, how else is Christmas candy corn different than the original stuff? Read on to find out.
What sets Christmas candy corn apart from the original
While Christmas candy corn might have a different name than the original, it still lends the same flavors that lovers of traditional candy corn are familiar with. (Which, if you didn't know the actual flavors of candy corn, is a mix of smoked caramel, subtle vanilla, and marshmallow among other things.) Some candy corn brands will offer different flavors, such as green apple or birthday cake, but the box will specify if it's different from the traditional. Usually, you can count on all candy corn tasting like, well, candy corn.
Flavors aside, both types of candy corn are made up of the same ingredients: sugar, corn syrup, and fondant with some added flavoring. So the only real differences between Christmas candy corn and the more traditional variety are their colors and their names. If you like the OG candy, you'll probably be a fan of the Christmas variety too. (If you're a fan of red and green, that is.)
There are many different types of candy corn
If you didn't know about Christmas candy corn, you're not alone, but that's far from the only variety out there. There's a candy corn for every occasion, from smaller holidays like Valentine's Day to bigger ones like Thanksgiving. Whether you prefer pink, orange, red, or green, there's probably a perfect color of candy corn out there for you. (Unless you're one of the many people who dislike this sugary Halloween sweet.)
Color aside, sometimes the shapes of candy corn will switch up too. Those classic tall kernels will turn into pumpkins for the fall or evergreen trees for Christmas (although, can you still call them candy corn if they're not shaped like corn kernels?)
Candy corn is usually sold in bulk bags at grocery stores, but if you really want to get creative, you can even try making some homemade candy corn for yourself. That way you can really get into the process and see how all of the ingredients come together. Plus, as you now know, you can use this recipe any time of the year. You can even experiment with food coloring and shape to make a candy corn that's all your own.