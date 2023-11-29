Does Christmas Candy Corn Taste Any Different From The Original?

While candy corn is fairly synonymous with Halloween, you can indulge in this popular (and polarizing) treat any time of the year. Why reserve it for a period of just a few months? Candy corn will still taste just as delicious in the spring as it does in the fall. For those with a hankering for some simple holiday sweets, candy corn is also available during the winter season, and there's even a special name for it. We're talking about Christmas candy corn.

Also known as reindeer corn, this special variety of the popular striped candy comes in red, green, and white hues. The colors are a little different than the orange and white stripes we've come to know, so it sets itself apart in that way. This is a great colorful sweet to have on hand during the holidays, and it's a simple snack to put out for a party too.

Beyond color, how else is Christmas candy corn different than the original stuff? Read on to find out.