The Slow Cooker Tip That'll Save You Money On Herbs

Proper storage can take dried herbs from lasting several months to several years without losing too much flavor, which also saves you money over time. Store-bought dried herbs usually come in an air-tight shaker but if they're sold in a generic zip-top packet, transfer them to an airtight container, preferably a glass bottle shaker so that as little air as possible is able to get in and spoil the herbs over time.

It's also best to purchase whole or flaked herbs over ground herbs, and to store them away from light and heat, so anywhere by a window or near the stove is a no-go. Heat, light, and air all degrade the flavors of herbs and lessen their effectiveness over time. This is because all three of these elements release oils from the dried herbs which is what gives the herbs their flavor. Keeping these tips in mind should help dried herbs last for several years.

If you're in a situation where you have a surplus of fresh herbs and need dried herbs for a slow cooker recipe, a good technique is the microwave hack for dried herbs. Once you've dried them in your microwave, use your coffee grinder to chop the dried herbs for a quick sprinkling or easier dispensing from a shaker. Whether you purchase dried herbs or dry them at home, you'll be saving money over fresh herbs, and making the same flavorful meals using your slow cooker.